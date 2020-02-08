Harley Quinn, Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey find revenge on “Birds of Prey” album

“I’m crazy, damn it,” shouts Jucee Froot on “Danger”, the ninth song of the Birds of Prey soundtrack. “But I’m so damned.”

That could be the central mantra of Birds of Prey’s companion album, which contains fifteen sparkling, sugar-sweet, malicious pop songs from some of the brightest anti-pop stars in pop. These songs are aggressive, feminine, sugary, malicious and crazy, just like the movie promises.

The film – full title Birds of Prey: The Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – was premiered on Friday night. It tells the story of Harley Quinn, who is finally freed from her abusive relationship with the Joker when she heals from the breakup and develops her own identity as a super villain.

Harley Quinn’s cinematic emancipation received mixed reviews. “Birds of Prey likes to play with swear words and violence against provocations and carefully refuses to provoke anything like a thought,” writes A. O. Scott in the New York Times. Anthony Lane called the film “unholy and sadistic mess” in The New Yorker.

For others, the bubbling brutality of the film is exactly the point, and many have argued that the film is a welcome change from both the self-serious superhero macho that spawned Suicide Squad and the idealized type of femininity that Hollywood’s movement towards corporate feminism represents Are defined. “In a crazy world, the catharsis of Prey’s twisted sisterhood doesn’t just read as a pandemonium for its own sake, it’s actually pretty darn cute,” Leah Greenblatt writes for Entertainment Weekly. “They own a zeitgeist that offers an insight into something encouraging: a future in which all sorts of people can tell these stories and in which we are all the better,” writes Richard Lawson for Variety.

When the reviews arrive, more debates will surely follow. But if the soundtrack of the Birds of Prey companion is an indication of this, the film will encourage a whole host of women to regain their powers by any means – most likely with glitter.

The all-female soundtrack is brutally powerful in every way. It’s the sound of sweetness in a crazy world, of mad hatters sitting around cutting their losses across egg and bacon sandwiches. It’s the sound of women wallowing in the tropics of pop music and popular femininity as they turn them upside down. It is a triumph and a joy in the sweetest, bloodiest way.

One of the highlights is Doja Cat’s completely carefree “Boss Bitch”, which blends so well into archetypal empowerment and breakup stories that it shatters and almost mutates and becomes definitely dangerous. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani do something similar with their aggressive riff on “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend”.

Halsey’s “Experiment On Me” is probably the most aggressive track on the album. it is also one of the hardest to hear. It’s a howling, overwhelming tune that puts Halsey’s shrill screams over punk guitar.

Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s On You” is tastier and equally powerful, drawing on the darkness and complexity of Harley Quinn’s story (and the idea of ​​redeeming women through violence as a whole), while sultry vocal lines are laid over a tense beat. “We had fun; now your sugar makes me sick,” she sings. “My makeup is ruined and now I’m laughing with tears.” All part-time Harley Quinns in the world feel undoubtedly seen.

The songs are of course happy, dark, solemn and free. They are involved in the business of shaking up existing power structures; and when the voices get hoarse and angry, their beats resist comfort and neutrality, instead they tend to hyperactive mania. Perhaps because this is a story of revenge, there is a feeling of eternal bittersweetness. Lauren Jauregri’s “Invisible Chains” delves deeper into the pain and struggle that accompanies Harley Quinn’s liberation from the wild.

There’s also a deeper sense of bittersweet throughout the project, celebrating Harley Quinn’s story as a clear story of feminist liberation. When women free themselves from men and take power, just keep going and do evil deeds and enjoy the bitterest signs of victory of capitalism and patriarchy, is that something to celebrate? Are we really looking for female villains to kill and hoard riches and not to support others, as men have always done?

Perhaps not, but these stories often play catharsis and provide fulfilling fantasy of revenge for anyone who has ever been in an abusive relationship or has seen others affected by them. We’ll see how the film ends, but at the moment the soundtrack offers an excuse to celebrate anger and revenge without thinking about what it means.