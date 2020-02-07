Harlem’s Fashion Row kicked off NYFW with a bang

On Wednesday, February 5, Harlem’s Fashion Row started the New York Fashion Week with a Black History Month celebration. It is safe to say that the night was a fashion family reunion. The event honored Dapper Dan, April Walker and, Misa Hylton.

As if these three icons were not enough, the location was filled with various other famous guests, such as model Joanie Johnson, singer Jay Watts and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, who were all present for the monumental night. Guests came to soulful sounds played by DJ Envy and were stunned when Dominique Terrell and dancers performed songs from hip-hop icon Lil Kim. The rapper is one of the many artists with whom Hylton has created a number of unforgettable looks. Hylton also has looks for Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Notorious B.I.G. stylized and designed.

The hall was filled with different generations who appreciated the work that the honorees accomplished and how they introduced high fashion to the music industry. Among the artists and recognition there was also a rap figure, including Ciggy Black and AZ, who poetically shared the performance of April Walker. To celebrate Dapper Dan, a gospel choir paid tribute to the fashion designer with a beautiful song.

Brandice Daniel, the founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row continues to shed light on some of the trendsetters in fashion, but she made it a priority to do this during such a festive month. To continue the celebration, Harlem’s Fashion Row is organizing a Fashion Summit on 14 February to bring together fashion creatives for learning and networking.

