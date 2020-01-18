Hardwell’s story is about to unfold, Revealed records teases a new album filled with the biggest hits of DJ / producer superstar.

Hardwell the classics “Spaceman”, “Apollo” and “Zero 76” are confirmed for the next release. In addition, the collaboration of Hardwell and Dyro with Bright Lights, “Never Say Goodbye”. The rest of the tracklist is still not released and it is not certain at this stage if the compilation will include new material – we can only hope.

Hardwell took a huge step back from touring in 2018, but that allowed him to devote even more time to the studio. In a few years, we may be entitled to another chapter in the history of Hardwell.

“I want to come back stronger than ever,” he previously wrote in a statement, “but for now, I’m just going to be me for a while.”

Check back here on January 31 to find out about Hardwell’s history so far. Pre-register below.

Hardwell’s story to come

‘The Story Of Hardwell Album’ will be released on January 31! Uding Including all time classics from @HARDWELL: Spaceman, Apollo, Zero 76 and much more! 😱

Pre-register now ➡ https://t.co/7Fhe1KqZuv pic.twitter.com/nIVr2gQNBt

– Revealed Rec 🔊 (@RevealedRec) January 17, 2020

“Never Say Goodbye” with @Dyro and @ brightlights333 was premiered in 2013 and can be found on the album “The Story Of Hardwell”, released on January 31.

Pre-register here ➡️ https://t.co/borgUGd0aY pic.twitter.com/EoCTGfOBWQ

– Hardwell (@HARDWELL) January 18, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com