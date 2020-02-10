Hardik Patel, face of Patidar Quota Movement 2015, no longer traceable since arrest on January 18, claims woman

Hardik Patel was released on bail on 24 January in two cases. On February 7, however, a court issued an unavailable order after he had not again appeared for a hearing.

updated:February 10, 2020, 7:45 PM IST

File photo of congress leader Hardik Patel.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat congress leader and Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel has been untraceable since January 18 when he was arrested in a riot case in 2015, his wife Kinjal said on Monday.

Patel, confronted with sedition in connection with the 2015 Patidar agitation, was arrested on January 18 of this year after a court issued an unavailable order here because he was not present at the hearing.

He was given a bail four days later, but was picked up again in connection with two other cases filed in the Patan and Gandhinagar districts. Patel received bail on January 24 in these two cases.

On February 7, a court issued an unavailable order after he had not again appeared for a hearing.

“Hardik Patel has not been traceable since he was arrested on January 18. Although we don’t know where he is, the police often come to our residence to ask me about his whereabouts,” Kinjal said at an event organized by Patidar quota leaders .

The meeting of Patidar leaders was organized here to put pressure on the state government to withdraw about 1500 cases brought against people participating in the quota agitation in 2015 and before the Gujarat Assembly polls 2017.

In total, Patel is confronted with more than 20 cases registered against him throughout Gujarat after he led the Patidar quota in 2015.

