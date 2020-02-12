Hardik Pandya back on track; Starts bowling at NCA after surgery in the UK

The source commented on his trip to the UK to be examined by spine surgeon James Allibone: “It was a routine exam and there was nothing left.”

Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had previously hired Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab after her injuries. While Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya’s progress after his back surgery, Nitin Patel examined every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacemaker suffered on his back.

But the president of the Indian Cricket Control Authority (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, made it clear that all players must register with the NCA to undergo rehab.

“I met Rahul Dravid yesterday and we set up a system. The bowlers have to go to the NCA. If anyone (otherwise) needs to treat them, they have to come to the NCA,” Ganguly said.

“Whatever the reason, we’re going to record everything. We’ll also make sure that the players feel comfortable and don’t feel left out or out of place. So we’ll do it. We’ll go full throttle with that.” NCA: Construction is starting (on the new land) and it will be a unit up to date. In 18 months if we are still there you will see an NCA that will be lightning fast. “

In fact, the team leader persuaded Pandya to go to the NCA when he coached them at Wankhede Stadium. “The team leaders spoke to him when he coached Virat Kohli and his boys against Australia at Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the opening ODI and asked him to complete his rehab at NCA,” a source said.