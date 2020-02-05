Harden, Gordon, Covington – what a trio

HOUSTON, TX – May 28: James Harden # 13 of the Houston Rockets Dunks versus Jordan Bell # 2 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of game seven of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at the Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Toyota Center , Texas. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The Rockets have turned a record three in the past couple of seasons, but I think that just wasn’t enough this morning.

Even though Eric Gordon and James Harden attempted double-digit three-point attempts at night and added Robert Covington – a respected three-and-D shooter – the missiles became more and more deadly.

Covington comes to Houston with Jordan Bell, a former warrior. Adding Covington with the combination of Harden and Westbrook will be an exciting addition.

The missiles are now in a difficult position without Clint Capela, their leading rebounder, available. However, you will be excused because of the numerous threats on the offensive. They also have the option of executing the offense at an incredibly fast pace that can force teams to keep up.