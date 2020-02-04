Actor Varun Sharma turned one more year on Tuesday and will celebrate his birthday with his family.

“For my birthday plans as such, there are no big birthday plans this year. I have been working … so this year the birthday is only with the family, it will be a family affair and I will probably spend the whole day with my mother and my sister, “said Varun.

Happy birthday Varun Sharma! Fukrey Stare reveals his “party plans”

And after his birthday, the famous artist “Fukrey” could have a vacation getaway.

“I am planning to go on vacation with my family. It could be Bali or Maldives. I am really excited to spend a pleasant time with my family and friends.”

On the front of the film, Varun will be seen in a couple of projects, including “Roohi Afzana”.

“2020 is going to be an exciting year and it’s about reinventing myself. There are many interesting projects I’m working on. I can talk about it is” Roohi Afzana “and I’m very excited about this. It’s a horror comedy genre. I’m really excited to explore this genre and this is the first time I’ve tried something like this, “Varun said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!