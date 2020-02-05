Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Dad Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional note, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also has a sweet desire

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan smiles today while celebrating his 44th birthday. While his friends in the industry are generating wishes, what has attracted fans are the photos of the family celebration that wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya shared a family photo that had Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aradhya Bachchan and her. The five posed with a personalized birthday cake and bright smiles. The cake was personalized with love, since it had many things that the birthday boy likes. The cake had a phone that showed its age and the logo of its Kabbadi Jaipur Pink Panther team. Aishwarya subtitled the image as “Always.”

Meanwhile, the former Miss World also shared a desire for Aradhya. With an image that had all three (Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya), she wrote: “Happy birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS. “

Twitter is full of wishes for the star right now. Father Amitabh Bachchan, known for his daily blogs, wrote an emotional one for his son today. “It has dawned around 5 … the birth of Abhishek, later in the evening … Breach Candy Hospital and the whole day passed with eager anticipation for his arrival … it finally happens and there is joy and celebration,” he said . He wrote, thanking fans and supporters for their wishes.

“No matter how the years go by, the child is still a child … 44 years old is his age today, but the two fingers that suck his face with childish innocence never leave you … and never do,” said Big B.

On the work front, Abhishek clearly has a super busy 2020 as it has a good line of projects. Her kitty includes Ludo from Anurag Basu, the Kahaani Bob Biswas spin-off and the second season of the Breathe web program.

We wish Abhishek a happy birthday and a fruitful year ahead.

