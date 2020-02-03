Hans has a flashy AGT: the announcement of the champion

He runs. In e! News’ exclusive taste of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season two semi-finals, Hans makes it official: he shoots first at AGT. He is not only the champion, but he kicks things off by judging justice Heidi Klum sing along with a classic German with “Danke Schoen.”

Klum is clearly excited. But is the larger-than-life participant really just going to play his accordion and sing the classical melody? Not so fast.

Hans, a participant in America’s Got Talent Season 13, has performed his cabaret act for audiences around the world and has performed stages in Australia, Europe and the UK. He is one of the few acts that is still in the race in season two of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

See below who else goes to the title.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will be broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

