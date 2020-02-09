Hanks, Fonda and more stars have fun during the rehearsals of Oscars

LOS ANGELES, California. – Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell stand on the Oscars stage and provide some hilarious material for a few dozen people who are trapped and watching the two comedians. No, the whole of Hollywood did not fly in the 92nd Academy Awards or got stuck in a terrible traffic jam.

It is Saturday, the day before the biggest night of the film industry and everything has a stand-in: the Oscars are made of plastic, the winners are “for this rehearsal only” and the same man plays Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves.

For Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell, both in casual weekend outfits (except her satin heels during the show night), it’s a chance to run through their lines and possible improvisations, even if the room is mostly empty seats with giant place cards showing where nominees and presenters.

But a limited audience had not stopped the comedians. Louis-Dreyfus was even laughing for a minute, but her co-presenter had her back and gently tapped her to concentrate on the teleprompter again. “Oh (expletive),” said Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell are just some of the stars who circulated in and out of the Dolby Theater to rehearse on Saturday, including Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and Mahershala Ali. Fonda noticed that she was a little bit struck by the stars and wondered at “all the famous faces” in the crowd, even though she was only looking at pictures of the stars on the seats where they will be sitting in the show night.

Hanks nodded at Brad Pitt’s place card, and Hayek was excited to find out she would be with “all her friends,” including fellow presenter Penelope Cruz. She also made sure that she noted the lighting situation, as this would affect the type of makeup that she decided to wear on Sunday.

But the stars were not always limited to the stage, especially if they arrived a little early. Timothee Chalamet parked himself in the front row and laughed heartily at the funny play by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, while his co-presenter Natalie Portman looked back a few rows with a big smile on her face.

The rehearsals are meant to solve oddities and possible problems. They range from the small – such as the teleprompter that turns black for David Rubin, President of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – to the large, such as whether a 21-person choir will remain in the background or move all the way to the front of the stage against the time that a certain nominated song ends.

When it was Portman’s turn to practice, she asked if there was “some etiquette” when it came to leaving the stage. Show director Glenn Weiss told her yes. It is even advisable to follow the winner, he said.

Rehearsals are part of the deal for anyone who accepts the presenter’s performance, although some acts remain secret until Sunday’s show. To keep the surprise, there are times when everyone, except the most essential crew, has to leave the theater.

It is a multi-day process in the run-up to the show. On Friday, a handful of nominated musicians ran through their songs with the help of the live orchestra, which will be led by a female conductor for the first time. Chrissy Metz practiced broadcasting the nominated song “I’t Standing With You” from the movie “Breakthrough”, while composer and copywriter Diane Warren encouraged her from the audience.

But even with the live broadcast looming up, the atmosphere was calm and pleasant in the theater. Some of the stand-ins have been Oscars rehearsals regulars for decades and many put thought and profound knowledge of the film industry into their acceptance speeches.

Makeup artists Antonio Rael has stood for big stars for 34 years. He played Robert De Niro, stood next to Beyoncé and remembers when the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion shook with aftershocks from the 1994 Northridge Earthquake. This year he plays Adam Driver and Sam Mendes. Still, it can be nerve-racking, even if it’s just rehearsals.

“Some new people get so stressed out,” Rael said.

Raël talked about the stand-ins, but that doesn’t mean that some stars aren’t scared either. Chalamet may have been nominated for an Oscar, but he is not immune to nerves, especially when he found out who he would follow. However, you need to tune into the broadcast on Sunday evening to find out who it is.

