Hank Azaria stops saying Apu in 'The Simpsons'

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Hank Azaria says he has no intention of further expressing Apu’s character in “The Simpsons,” according to an industry blog. But that doesn’t mean that the Indian convenience store owner Azaria, who has been alive for 30 years, will not live on.

The producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. would neither confirm the exit of The Associated Press Azaria nor an end to Apu, a recurring phenomenon that has drawn criticism for the reinforcement of racial stereotypes. The Azaria publicist did not respond immediately on Saturday.

The actor, who is white, told slashfilm.com on Friday that there was no resistance to wiping out his voice.

“We all made the decision together,” said Azaria. “We all agreed. We all feel that it is the right thing and that we feel (good).”

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon operates the Kwik-E-Mart, a popular supermarket in the springfield of the animated sitcom. Apu is known for his slogan: “Thank you, come back.” Azaria’s first appearance as Apu in the first season of the episode “The Telltale Head” in 1990.

Azaria speculated that Apu’s voice could become an Indian actor in the future.

In 2017, the comedian Hari Kondabolu published a documentary entitled “The problem with Apu”, in which the cultural effects of the character were examined. When asked about the film, if Azaria had seen the documentary, Azaria said:

“Thank you for asking me. Yes, of course I saw it and I want to see if I can tell you how I feel about it. The idea that everyone, old or young, old or old, bullied or teasing based on the character from Apu in “The Simpsons”, the voice or other tropes of the character is troubling, “he said. “And especially in America after September 11th, the idea that someone was marginalized because of it or had a hard time was very annoying for me personally and professionally.”

