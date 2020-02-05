Street Dancer 3D Box Office: It was not a brutal Tuesday for the films in progress, as the collections managed to remain reasonably stable for Street Dancer 3D as well. The movie has been going down during the weekdays, but this time around Monday (Rs 1.52 million) until Tuesday (Rs 1.35 million) The fall was not much.

That said, the numbers are still low for the movie, since it’s about hanging there. The protagonist of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has room to perform, but will not reach the minimum objective that must have been set.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 12: Hang there on the second Tuesday

The collections so far have reached Rs 68.96 million and while Rs 70 million it would cross comfortably today, the total of two weeks should be close to 71 crore. He publishes that the film directed by Remo D’Souza must pass the Rs 75 million brand and that’s it. Theatrically, this is an ordinary matter.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

