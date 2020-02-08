Hang there on the second Friday

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Jawaani Jaaneman somehow managed to spend the second Friday as 1.04 crore I enter. Although the collections were stable during the weekdays, they were still on the bottom side. Therefore, there was always the risk that the numbers had a significant drop on the second Friday. Given that, the drop in Thursday’s numbers from Rs 1.55 million on the second Friday of 1.04 crore It remains unreasonable.

The film has seen a reduction in screens and Malang has also arrived, which serves the same urban multiplex audiences, which gives audiences a lot to choose from. The creators of Jawaani Jaaneman would only expect the collections to jump further today and if it’s over Rs 1.50 million Enter, it would be reasonable growth.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 8: Stays there the second Friday

So far, the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan has compiled 21.25 million rupees and a push on the footsteps can take you closer to the 25 millions Mark before the end of the second weekend. Would allow him to march towards a Rs 30 million Life as the best case.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

