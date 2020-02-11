Handicapped and proud: woman with muscular dystrophy inspires thousands with ‘beautiful’ photos

A 21-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was worried about sharing photos on social media because she was afraid of negative comments about her rare disability.

Nila Morton was born with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy that causes severe weakness in the muscles. She uses a wheelchair to move.

Then she decided to let go of her inhibitions on 2 February and posted a beautiful photo on Twitter. On the photo you can see Morton in a black dress.

Responses arrived soon afterwards and Twitterati praised her. The tweet has become viral with users who admire her smile and endorse her sense of fashion.

The tweet gained more than 520,000 likes and more than 36,000 retweets. Morton’s biography on her Twitter and Instagram handle reads “Disabled and Proud.”

Morton said to Bored Panda: “The day my message went viral, I studied honestly. When I took a break, I saw how most people loved my photos. I love what I look like. I love my handicap and my wheelchair. I call it my throne. ”

However, she was surprised at the support she received and spoke about the unexpected positive response that her photos received.

Morton dreams of becoming a model someday, so that she can prove to the world that people with disabilities can also be beautiful.

