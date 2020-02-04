Handheld 3D skin printer demonstrates the accelerated healing of large, severe burns

The hand-held 3D skin printer developed by the researchers at U of T Engineering works like a paint roller and covers an area with a uniform layer of skin, strip by strip. A blue dye was used for this photo shoot for visibility purposes. Photo credit: Daria Perevezentsev / U of T Engineering

A new portable 3-D printer can remove skin sheets to cover large burns – and its “bio-ink” can speed up the healing process.

The device, developed by a team of researchers from the University of Toronto Engineering and Sunnybrook Hospital, covers wounds strip by strip with a uniform sheet of biomaterial.

The bio-ink released by the roller consists of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) – stem cells, which differ depending on their environment into specialized cell types. In this case, the MSC material promotes skin regeneration and reduces scarring.

The project is led by Ph.D. Candidate Richard Cheng under the supervision of Professor Axel Guenther and in close collaboration with Dr. Marc Jeschke, director of the Ross Tilley Burn Center, and his team at Sunnybrook Hospital. Her successful in vivo trials with full thickness wounds are reported in the journal Biofabrikation,

The paper is a big step forward for the team, which presented the first prototype of the skin printer in 2018. The device was believed to be the first of its kind to create tissue in situ, deposit in two minutes, and fix less.

“We used to prove that we could put cells on a burn, but there was no evidence that there were any benefits to wound healing – now we have proven it,” says Günther.

The hand-held 3D skin printer developed by the researchers at U of T Engineering works like a paint roller and covers an area with a uniform layer of skin, strip by strip. Photo credit: Daria Perevezentsev / U of T Engineering

The current method of treating burns is autologous skin grafting, in which healthy skin from other parts of the body has to be transplanted onto the wound.

Large burns all over the body are more of a challenge. Full-thickness burns are characterized by the destruction of both the outermost and innermost layers of skin. These burns often cover a significant part of the body.

“With large burns, you do not have enough healthy skin available, which can lead to the death of the patient,” says Jeschke.

Since 2018, the printer has gone through 10 redesigns as the team moves toward a design that surgeons present in an operating room. The current prototype includes a disposable microfluidic printhead to ensure sterilization and a soft wheel that tracks the printhead for better control over wider wounds.

From left: Professor Axel Günther and PhD student Richard Cheng. Photo credit: Daria Perevezentsev / U of T Engineering

Next, Cheng says that ultimately they “want to further reduce the amount of scars, in addition to helping wound healing. Our main focus will be on the in vivo side.”

Jeschke believes that the portable skin printer will be seen in a clinical setting within the next five years. “If the printer is used in an operating room, I think it will save lives. With a device like this, the whole way we treat burns and trauma could change.”

The new portable bioprinter promises to treat severe burns

More information:

Richard Y Cheng et al., Hand-held device for the wound-compliant delivery of skin precursor films, improves the healing of burns in full thickness Biofabrikation (2020). DOI: 10.1088 / 1758-5090 / ab6413

Provided by

University of Toronto

Quote:

Handheld 3D skin printer demonstrates accelerated healing of large, severe burns (2020, February 4)

accessed on February 4, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-handheld-d-skin-printer-large.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.