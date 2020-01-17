Halsey’s new album could be called Manic, but although his lyrics often refer to the symptoms of mania in bipolar disorder – impulsivity, hyper-social behavior and intense euphoria – he seems calculated and tired, like someone who takes stock in the middle of a comedown, looking over the scars and the broken glass of last night’s party.

But instead of hiding her wounds and fears in plastic bags, Halsey sculpts her broken pieces into a work of art.

The themes on Manic are not exactly unique. Halsey sings of loss – a constant in human experience – and his observations on self-loathing, betrayal and hyper-visibility will feel particularly familiar to a high generation on social media in an era where the self is perpetually monetized and fractured.

Halsey is particularly good at crystallizing her solid lack of self in hit pop songs, which could make the soundtrack of bars and nightclubs as easy as your next session of sobs.

Sonically, the album looks like a collage, full of features, and overall a little exhausting to listen to. It is at its best when it fades into silence or lets a few dreamy guitars wander, but sometimes all the elements together become dominant. It was probably Halsey’s intention, however – to create a roller coaster that mimics his life and his mind.

Halsey borrows a lot from other artists and genres, and the sound references appear as Instagram notifications. On “clémentine”, she sounds as if she imitates the singing style of Twenty One Pilots. “I don’t need anyone,” she shouts. “I just need everyone, then some. I always have a breakthrough / or breakdown.” “Forever… (it’s a long time)” has whispers reminiscent of Billie Eilish, and “Dominic’s Interlude” sounds a bit like the Beach Boys. “3am” borrows an electric guitar sound and a punk drum sound from emo songs from the beginning, and the somber and claustrophobic “kill boys” evokes the air of “Unwell” by Matchbox Twenty. There are also great features from Alanis Morrissette and Suga from BTS. This abundance of tributes and guests is not a fault; if it’s something, it’s a flex. Halsey shows us that she can become anything or anyone.

This makes his determination to strip each element of the character all the more admirable. In her introduction to the album, Halsey says: “There is an old saying that you have three faces. The first you broadcast to the world. The second you show to your loved ones. And the last you don’t never show it to anyone. “

For her, “The first is Halsey. The second is Ashley. But there is a third in the cracks between the two – the most carnal and uninhibited flash of color and light hiding in the center of my chest .I’m Halsey. Ashley. And I’ll give you a glimpse of that third face. “

True to his word, these songs are windows to the secret self of Halsey, the one who hides far below the skin, the one who is never pleasant enough to show himself to others. The third face we meet on Manic is full of doubt and self-loathing, struggling with his desire to be loved and his lack of love for herself. She wants to be everything, but at the end of each wild night, she looks like nothing, so she seeks the fulfillment of everyone around her, dancing around the hole in her own chest. It is a feeling that often appears; it’s especially important in “I HATE EVERYBODY”, which features zinc workers like, “If I can make you love me, maybe I can make myself love.”

Even if she sometimes risks falling into the realm of banality and cliché, Halsey often throws a surprising metaphor or a fragment of strange poetry to overthrow the listener by surprise. “I feel like a scaly / wrapped thing around my master,” she says in “I hate everyone,” a vivid description of the visceral physical forms that suffering can take. Much of Manic is about the inner world – blood under the skin, spider webs in the face – and these surreal details work like secret doors, letting you into abstract feelings, leading to strange passages.

Maybe that was still the point. The album is a dig, and Halsey figuratively tears her chest apart and gives her guts to the world.

In Warsan Shire’s poem “The House”, the narrator traces her trauma by visualizing her body as a house, full of hatches and rooms in the basement. “Mother says there are locked rooms inside all the women,” she begins. Later, Shire writes, “I show my body and say Oh that old thing? No, I just put it on.” Shire could talk about the kind of slippery character Halsey is desperately trying to dismiss in Manic.

But it turns out that the easier you throw away your defense mechanisms, the closer you are to these rooms in the basement. The closing song “929” marks the culmination of this research, as it is almost painfully denominational.

But he is also honest about the limits of confession. At the start of “929”, Halsey tells us that she was born at 9:29 am on 9/29. At the very end, she mutters: “I was really born at 9.26 am. I saw my birth certificate. I am a liar. I am a mad liar.”

Much of Manic revolves around Halsey’s desire to find himself in others and to devote himself completely to his art. But what if you can’t dissolve in someone else’s arms or on the page, no matter how much you seek release?

At the end of the album, Halsey seems to realize that the person she is may be making a million different people at a time. It is a million fragments of glass, as scattered as the stars. Fortunately, she can paint constellations on the dark.

