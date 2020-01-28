Half Waif announces album The Caretaker and shares new song

Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) to release new album The Guardian March 27. The album is Rose’s first since the signing of the new ANTI- Records label and follows that of 2018 Lavender. Scroll down to watch the video for the single “Ordinary Talk” now.

Speaking of the album title in a statement, Rose said, “I sort of created a character. It was someone who was responsible for looking after this area, taking care of the earth , and she’s not doing a very good job. Weeds are growing everywhere, and she’s not taking care of herself. ”

The Guardian list of songs:

“Clouds Rest”

“Mermaid”

“Ordinary discussion”

“My best self”

“In August”

“Shelf”

“Halogen 2”

“Flashing light”

“Spacer”

“Generation”

“Window place”

Half Waif will be touring in May. The show series begins at Cafe 939 in Boston on May 5 and ends May 21 at the Moroccan Salon in L.A. See the full schedule below.

2/4 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *

2/5 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater *

2/6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

5/7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/8 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

5/9 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/18 – San Francisco, California @ The Chapel

5/20 – Santa Ana, California @ Constellation Room

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

* with Calexico and Iron & Wine