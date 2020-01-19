Half of the global economy depends on nature

Davos: Highlighting huge risks to the economy linked to the dangers of biodiversity loss and climate change, a new WEF study said on Sunday that businesses are more than dependent on nature with an estimated exposure of 44 trillion dollars or half of the world’s GDP.

By publishing the report on increasing risks to nature before its 50th annual meeting, the World Economic Forum said that around 25% of our assessed plant and animal species are threatened by human action, with one million species threatened with extinction, several in a few decades.

China, the EU and the United States have the highest absolute economic value in nature-dependent industries.

An analysis of 163 industrial sectors and their supply chains has revealed that more than half of the world’s GDP depends moderately or strongly on nature and its services. Pollination, water quality and disease control are three examples of the services that an ecosystem can provide.

The report says that $ 44 trillion in economic value generation – more than half of the world’s total GDP – is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services and, therefore, at risk of loss of nature.

Construction ($ 4 trillion), agriculture ($ 2.5 trillion) and food and beverages ($ 1.4 trillion) are the three largest industries most dependent on nature. Together, their value is roughly double the size of the German economy.

These industries depend either on the direct extraction of resources from forests and the oceans, or on the provision of ecosystem services such as healthy soil, clean water, pollination and a stable climate.

As nature loses its ability to provide such services, these industries could be significantly disrupted. Industries heavily dependent on nature generate 15% of world GDP (13 trillion USD), while moderately dependent industries generate 37% (31 trillion USD).

This World Economic Forum report, produced in collaboration with PwC UK, found that many industries have significant “hidden dependencies” on nature in their supply chain and may be at greater risk of disruption than expected.

For example, six industries have less than 15% of their direct gross value added (GVA) which is highly dependent on nature, but more than 50% of the GVA in their supply chains is highly or moderately dependent on nature. The industries are chemicals and materials; aviation, travel and tourism; immovable; mines and metals; supply chain and transport; and retail, consumer goods and lifestyle.

In terms of global exposure, large economies have the highest absolute amounts of GDP in nature-dependent sectors: $ 2.7 trillion in China, $ 2.4 trillion in the European Union and 2.1 trillion USD in the United States.

“We need to reset the relationship between man and nature,” said Dominic Waughray, director general of the World Economic Forum.

The report indicates that damage caused to nature by economic activity can no longer be considered as an “externality”.

The WEF said that many large companies have already adopted the framework proposed by the Financial Stability Board’s working group on climate-related financial information (TCFD) to identify, measure and manage climate risks and that this could be adapted and exploited to manage natural risks.

