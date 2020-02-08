Half of the Bengal people come by when Indian citizenship is offered to them, says Union Minister

Hyderabad: Half the population of Bangladesh will leave that country if they are promised Indian citizenship, said minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking at Santh Ravidas jayanthi parties here, Reddy Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ventured to prove how the Citizenship Change Act was against the 130 crore population of India.

“Half of Bangladesh will be empty (vacant) if India offers citizenship to them (Bangladeshis). Half of Bangladeshis will come to India if citizenship is promised (to them). Who takes responsibility? KCR? Or Rahul Gandhi? ” he said.

“They are seeking citizenship for infiltrators. The Indian government is ready to review the CAA …”, said Reddy.

He noted that CAA was introduced on humanitarian grounds for certain persecuted communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and said that some political parties demanded that citizenship be given to Muslims from those countries.

Excavations at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and his ‘friendly party’ All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Reddy claimed that the former surrendered to the politics of the voting stations.

“I request the TRS. I request the Chief Minister (Rao). I challenge the Chief Minister to prove whether a person from 130 crore citizens of this country has been affected by the Citizenship Change Act,” the Minister of Union of State for Home said .

He claimed that refugees and infiltrators should not be treated equally and claimed that parties such as Congress were seeking citizenship for infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

According to him, some refugees have been staying in India for the past 40 years without facilities and documents such as voter ID, Aadhaar or ration card.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.