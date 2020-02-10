Half of Netflix Content Takedown requests from a foreign government came from Singapore

Removal requests from governments are not new to online media platforms because Facebook, Apple, Twitter, YouTube and even Wikipedia meet such requests.

IANS

updated:February 10, 2020, 9:18 AM IST

Netflix logo

(File photo)

Netflix has removed films and TV programs from its global platform at the request of foreign governments and the majority, five of such requests, came from the Singapore government. The colossal media streaming revealed the details in its first report, called “Environmental Social Governance,” which it said would provide more transparency about the impact of its platform on society and its governance structures, ZDNet reported on Sunday. The removals all took place between 2015 and 2020.

The streaming giant said in his report: “We offer creators the ability to reach audiences around the world. However, our catalog varies from country to country, including for (broadcasting) rights (s). In some cases, we are forced to provide specific titles or to remove episodes of titles in specific countries due to government requirements. ”

It is relevant to note that government cuts are not new phenomena for online media platforms. Facebook, Apple, Twitter, YouTube and even Wikipedia often receive and meet requests from government agencies to remove content from their platforms in those countries. The reasons for such requests often range from local laws prohibiting certain types of content to publishing unauthorized material to direct censorship attempts, according to Mashable.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. (TagsToTranslate) Apple