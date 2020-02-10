‘Hair Love’ wins Oscar for best animation film

Talk about a great way to the Oscars! Congratulations to the makers behind Hair Love, the animated short film about a black father who learns how to do his daughter’s hair.

The film comes from former NFL player-turner Matthew A. Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver, who both entered the stage on Sunday evening to thank the big team behind the animated film, in which Issa Rae plays and was produced by Gabrielle Union , her husband Dwyane Wade, Yara Shahidi, Gabourey Sidibe, Jordan Peele, among others.

“It was a work of love … because we firmly believe that representation is very important,” Toliver said, accepting the Oscar, “especially in cartoons, because cartoons are showing our films for the first time.”

Toliver was one of the panel members in our inaugural Essence House: Hollywood Edition last weekend.

Cherry added on stage that he wrote her love “because … we wanted to normalize black hair.” He then used the remainder of his acceptance speech to insist that states pass the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace) law, which prohibits discrimination against natural hair and natural hairstyles, or traits historically associated with ethnicity. The law was passed in July in New York and California.

The filmmaker, who also has a natural haircut, is serious about his commitment to normalizing natural hair. DeAndre Arnold, the teenager who was told by school officials that he could not walk while graduating after refusing to cut his locs, joined Cherry and other producers at the Academy Awards.

Cherry explained to ESSENCE in 2018 that he also wrote Hair Love to combat negative stereotypes that seem to persist with every generation when it comes to black fathers living and raising their children in America. The filmmaker said that you often hear that black men are not in the lives of our children. We are beaten to death fathers or absent fathers. “

“Studies have been conducted that say that black men are among the most involved. And every little thing that we can do with this medium that can humanize and center us and show that, regardless of your stereotypes, we are fathers. We are sons. We are spouses and we deserve fair representation just like everyone else. “

On stage, the author, whose book Hair Love was adapted to make the film, then dedicated his prize to “Kobe Bryant”, who died last month due to a tragic helicopter crash. “May we all have a second act, as amazing as he was,” said Cherry about the late Oscar winner, who also earned a prize for his short animated film, Dear Basketball.

Again congratulations!

