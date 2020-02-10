Hair Love Director Matthew A Cherry named his Oscar Win four years ago

“Hair Love” won an Oscar on Sunday evening – but it was no surprise to the director.

Matthew A. Cherry predicted winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Short four years ago, and he has the tweet to prove it.

“Every 3D artist follows me? I got an Oscar-worthy short film idea with this image. Come to me,” he asked on Twitter on 10 May 2016, while telling a still from the start of the project.

Nailed it https://t.co/roqq0ohAP4

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) 10 February 2020

On Sunday evening, after his name was pulled from the envelope, he retested the same message and added, “Nailed.” It was liked more than 600,000 times.

The film, in which Issa Rae plays the lead role as a voice talent, tells the story of a loving father who is trying for the first time to treat the hair of his young daughter Zuri while her mother is in the hospital.

Cherry started a kickstarter to fund it in 2017, raising his goal from $ 75k to more than $ 300k, more than any other short film project on the platform.

Producer Karen Rupert Toliver, the first black woman in the category to accept her prize at the Dolby Theater, emphasized how representative animation is so important, because they are often ‘when we first see our films’.

In the meantime, Cherry called for the Crown Act – a law passed in California last year to protect black people against hair discrimination – to be introduced in all 50 states.

He shouted DeAndre Arnold – who also sat on the red carpet with them – the Texas teenager who was told that he could not walk at graduation unless he cut off his dreadlocks.

Cherry’s prediction skills also extend well before 2016: four years earlier, on June 1, 2012, he tweeted: “I will be nominated for an Oscar someday. I’m already claiming it.”

I am once nominated for an Oscar. Claim it already

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2012

