Haim Messas, a Meknes dedicated Rabbi

Rabbi Haim Messas was born in Meknes in 1843 (Elloul 5603). The Torah teacher was the master of many disciples, including Rabbi Raphaël Baroukh Toledano, his son Rabbi Yossef Messas, and many others who were Dayanim and taught Torah in Morocco and elsewhere, recalled the Hevrat Pinto Foundation.

Less known than other Tsaddiks, the Jewish community remembers him through his book “Nichmat ‘Hhaim” about the Torah and the Bible, as well as important halachic studies (legal interpretation of the Bible). This work was also printed by his son Rabbi Yossef in 1949 and re-published by the Benei Issakhar Institute, thanks to his son Rav Eliahou, the same source indicates.

A devoted saint

Issachar Ben-Ami also writes “some practices” at the Rabbi in “Saint Veneration Among the Jews in Morocco” (Wayne State University Press, 1998), such as forbidding Sabbath travel, eating without blessing, modesty and chastity, and missing it excessive use of candlelight.

The rabbi saved his town Meknes from a tribe attack on April 3, 1903. According to rabbi Raphael Baroukh Toledano, Haim Messas would have saved members of his community by praying during these attacks.

«That morning everyone gathered in the streets of the city. I was also there in these terrible circumstances. Our holy master was in this crowd, he fell to the ground and made great prayers, “he wrote. “We knew very well that it was the merit of our holy master who had protected us,” he added.

Only a few days later Rabbi Haim Messas became ill. “He stayed in bed until he died on 8 Tamouz 5564 (1904)”.

The saint of Meknes and his destroyed grave

His son and disciple, Yossef Messas, said his father intervened to prevent a thief from being punished for not having enough money to eat. He also remembers how Rabbi Haim Messas helped poor students.

“Once my father presented himself to a man who demanded from a poor talmid ‘hakham to pay the rent for the past year and to leave the house,” says his son Yossef.

«My father found it very difficult to let him accept a compromise: he had to pay rent last year and stay in the house for another year; then the talmid ‘hakham in question said he had nothing to pay and the owner asked him for a pawn. My father (considering the boy’s poverty) immediately took out my mother’s silver bracelets and handed them to the student.

Haim Messas died in Meknes in 1904 and was buried in the cemetery of the city. His grave was destroyed years later, creating a series of legends around it. In “Folktales of the Canadian Sephardim” (Editions Fitzhenry & Whiteside, 1982), André E. Elbaz says that one night “someone decided to go and steal the candles that the believers regularly light at the foot of Rabbi Haim Messas’ grave”.

“But as soon as they put the first candles in their pocket, they were paralyzed. They could no longer move their hands or legs, “he concluded.