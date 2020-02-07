Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber have this rule for the bedroom

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most beloved couples in the industry and their PDA on social media makes their fans gape each time. They are the epitome of young love and fans have become obsessed with the two since they married in 2018. Many were surprised after their surprise engagement in June 2018, but fans were also delighted to hear the news. From the moment they were married, the couple has faced many trials and tribulations, with the mental health of Justin Bieber and Lyme disease in the foreground. As of now, however, the couple is stronger than ever.

The couple now share a beautiful house together and decided to move together only after they got married. The two are quite religious and decided to marry before moving together. “None of us believed in doing that, but everyone on their own. If you live with a boyfriend or a fiance or whatever, that’s great,” Hailey recently shared with a leading fashion magazine while talking about being married to Justin. Bieber

Hailey Bieber then spoke about the only rule that the couple has in their home and we believe it is a rule that each couple must adopt stat! The rule in question is related to the couple’s bedroom! “I try to read more than being on my phone in bed. We have a rule: there are no phones in bed unless it is absolutely necessary,” the 23-year-old supermodel revealed.

Also, as he continued talking about how the public can be really critical and his perception can affect his mood. “We went straight to discover the difficult things. Because you never know what can happen to someone’s health. When you don’t know what is happening, it’s really scary. And then you have everyone’s opinions from the outside, and it just stinks,” he revealed .

