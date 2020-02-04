Hackers use coronavirus fears to send you a computer virus: how to stop them

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

As the corona virus spreads and affects thousands of people worldwide, malicious software tries to take advantage of people’s fears.

Researchers at IBM X-Force and Kasperky have found that hackers send spam emails to people to infect smartphones and computers with malicious software.

The malware is disguised as legitimate information about corona virus.

The emails sent to people in Japan say the respiratory disease has infiltrated the country and ask the recipient to open an email attachment for more information. When the recipient opens the file, malicious software collects personal information and other inflammatory software can be injected.

This means that hackers can access and copy your personal files.

“We have seen several cases of such exploitation in the past and have now discovered a wave that is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China,” said IBM cyber security researchers in the report, adding that this approach could be more successful out of fear of Infection related to coronavirus.

Hackers often use current events and imperative phrases to open emails, download attachments, or tap links. With corona virus being a hot topic, it’s no surprise that bad actors use the widespread disease to chase people’s fears, experts say.

“Hackers will do everything they can to get victims to take the necessary action,” said Marty Puranik, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of Atlantic.Net, who instructs people how to prevent their information from being compromised.

Hackers also keep track of the opening and installation rates of their various malware campaigns so that they can scale and reproduce the most appropriate fraud attempts, Puranik added.

IBM’s report focuses primarily on Japan, although there may also be an increase in malicious fraud emails related to corona viruses in the United States.

“We expect coronavirus-related malicious email traffic to increase as the infection spreads,” the IBM report said. “This will likely include other languages ​​as well.”

Hackers are becoming more economical over time. However, you can take steps to prevent coronavirus attacks and other hacking attempts.

Always be careful. Do not open sketchy links that you have received via text or email. Do not answer suspicious calls or download attachments that you have not asked for.

“If you want to learn more about coronavirus, you can search Google and find a secure website that can advise you on the matter,” said Puranik.

Make sure you only install official updates. In 2019, millions of Android phones were reportedly infected with malware through a fake Samsung app.

Use secure passwords. Ring security cameras have been hacked and short, easy-to-guess passwords may have been the reason. Two-factor authentication is always a good idea.

Run the antivirus software on your smartphone. These apps protect your device from viruses and other malware. Premium services lock your privacy settings and scan apps and files for security threats.

