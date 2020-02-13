The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is less than a few months away and the excitement surrounding it has addicted cricket fans.

Although the news of the injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in Australia who is available for IPL, starting on March 29, is a pleasant surprise, the fast English bowler Jofra Archer may miss out on the cricket carnival that has a fracture in the right elbow, can mute the spirit of that while waiting for the non-stop exciting two-month cricket.

In the midst of this, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is also head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, posted a cryptic tweet about the franchise on Thursday that removed his display photo and cover photo – an unusual event that “worried” him.

RCB also changed its name to “Royal Challengers”. All changes on Twitter have been implemented in the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of RCB.

In fact, RCB completely wiped out its Insta page, reducing the number of messages to 0.

“Messages disappear and the captain is not notified. R @rcbtweets, let me know if you need help,” tweeted Kohli from his official Twitter page.

Fans speculated quickly and tried to decipher Kohli’s post.

Haha Virat, you all give us a big surprise? 😂

– MOHIT (@ mohitsharma13__) February 13, 2020

It is shocking 🙄🙄🙄 @ RCBTweets account hacked ???

– Aγκκυ Мιтнυи (@ Aykkumithun467) February 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/d8ZK6lsGKa

– Flipper Neeti Sangha (@ Neeti97624377) February 13, 2020

Chal kya raha h bataoge?

– riya. (@ViratsCricShot_) February 13, 2020

Others quickly pointed out that the Kohli-led team might get a last-minute makeover with a new avatar and a new name.

This is what the rcb team for social media does et let’s hope the new logo, New Jersey is coming … pic.twitter.com/UnFIpjxlON

– KARTHICK (@ KarthickS_31) February 13, 2020

I think Virat Kohli has changed their partner and they want to change their logo. That is it. I wish you all the best for the upcoming test competitions, hoping for a triple hundred of you # INDvsNZ #ViratKohli #RCB #ROYALCHALLENGERSBANGALORE #India # IPL2020

– Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) February 13, 2020

Lgta he new logo on wala rcb ka

– Kanhaiya Meghwal (@ Kanhaiy82470874) February 13, 2020

What happened to @RCBTweets

– Prabhas ❤ (@ivdSAAHO) February 13, 2020

Teammates Yuzevndra Chahal and AB De Villiers soon followed Kohli’s suit.

Arey @rcbtweets, what is this for Google? Where did your profile photo and Instagram messages go?

– Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 12 February 2020

People at @rcbtweets, what happened to our social media accounts? I hope it’s just a strategy break.

– AB de Villiers (@ ABdeVilliers17) 12 February 2020

For those who have seen Royal Challengers Bangalore go less trophy since the start of IPL Kohli’s tweet responded with endless trolls.

They need a formula, instead of a logo, to win the IPL, skipper

– North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) 13 February 2020

Yes, they need one IPL trophy

– dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) 13 February 2020

I heard they changed Captain Good For RCB 😂😝

– “Lil Cupid” (@ KrishnaMy_God) February 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/RUFzS2Z0on

– Vigilante (@vigil_nte) February 13, 2020

Yes, I think they need a new captain. I hope you help them 👍

– `(@FourOverthrows) 13 February 2020

They need an IPL trophy, so you can’t help them

-. (@imvk__) February 13, 2020

