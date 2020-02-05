H5N8: Saudi Arabia reports spread of the contagious bird flu virus

Saudi Arabia has reported the outbreak of a contagious H5N8 bird flu virus on a poultry farm. According to reports, the disease originated in the central region of Sudair del Reino, which is located about 150 kilometers north of Riyadh. It has already killed more than 22,000 birds, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). More than 385,000 birds have been slaughtered as a precaution. This is the first outbreak of the virus since July 2018. Previously, the virus was not considered contagious to humans, but now it has become more pathogenic. Vietnam reported a similar virus on Tuesday and China on Saturday, in its central province of Hunan. It is said that China’s H5N1 bird flu virus is more deadly than its new coronavirus.

About 60 percent of patients die of H5N1, while about 2 percent have so far died from Wuhan’s coronavirus. However, the world is struggling to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already reached 20 countries. It has infected more than 24,000 people worldwide and claimed almost 500 lives in China, which is greater than the number of people who died of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-3. The death toll is likely to increase.

According to a New York Times report, experts say there is a lack of data to determine how lethal the new coronavirus is. However, the number of people recovering from the virus is also increasing. On Tuesday, 262 people were discharged from hospitals in China after receiving treatment. The number of suspected cases also dropped from 5,173 to 3,971, according to the report. Several countries, including the UAE, and major airlines have suspended most flights to China and are recommending passengers to delay their travel plans.

.