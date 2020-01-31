Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Slammed by UK’s Medical Medical Leader

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “The Goop Lab“has made its Netflix debut earlier this month, and it has all its opponents.

Speaking on Thursday at the Sheldonian Theater in Oxford, UK, Simon Steven, president of the National Health Service, included the “dubious wellness products and unreliable procedures” in which the actress explores alternatives to a healthy lifestyle.

“Her brand kicks psychological vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes bowel rinsing and do-it-yourself coffee enema machines, despite the fact that they present significant health risks,” he said.

The Goop brand has raised eyebrows in the past with its unusual items and treatments – often at an exorbitant price – to which Steven pointed out.

“Fresh from controversies over jade eggs and unusually scented candles, Goop has just appeared with a new TV series, in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and a ‘bodyworker’ who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side effects by simply move his hands two inches above a customer’s body, “he said.

Steven noted his concern about “myths and misinformation” that are now spreading faster through the internet, which is a breeding ground for “fake news.”

“The natural care of people for their health, and in particular that of their loved ones, makes this particularly fertile ground for quacks, charlatans and cranks,” he explained.

Sent in a statement to The independent, the company said, “takes efficacy and product claims very seriously.”

“We are transparent when dealing with new topics that may not be supported by science or that are at an early stage of assessment,” read the statement.

The Paltrow company – with an estimated value of $ 250 million – said it appreciates the NHS investigation, but pushed back Steven’s criticism of the sunscreen they are promoting.

“We welcome the important work that NHS does, and often take our clues from the British standard. For example, in the case of chemical sunscreens that the NHS mentioned in their speech, the US only bans 11 personal care ingredients, while more than 1,000 are banned in the UK, so we recommend non-toxic sunscreens. “

In 2018, Goop agreed to pay a $ 145,000 settlement “after unscientific claims about the health benefits of vaginal egg,” the outlet said.

In the meantime, the Netflix program has taken precautions to prevent more lawsuits.

Each episode is opened with a medical advice card that says: “The series is meant to entertain and inform – not to provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to personal health and before you start treatment.”

