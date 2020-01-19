A 1917 work of art called ‘Portrait of a Lady’ created by the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt and stolen in 1997 from an Italian art gallery was found mysteriously hidden inside the walls of the gallery, solving the mystery of decades.

The work of art, with an estimated value of $ 66 million, disappeared from the Ricci-Oddi modern art gallery in Piacenza, Italy, on February 22, 1997. The theft was considered one of the most notorious art thefts in the It was recent. Until now.

Almost 23 years later, a gallery staff who was cleaning the ivy from the walls outside the hallway where the masterpiece was stolen found a secret metal panel that covered a hollow space in one of the walls.

It was here that the painting was found, filled in a black bag. Although the gallery is still running controls to confirm the authenticity of the painting, gallery officials seemed confident and believed it was indeed the stolen Klimt.

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating how the painting got there, who placed it there and if it really was inside the vault on the wall for almost 23 years.

Klimt was part of an artistic group known as the Secession that separated itself from conventional Austrian art and was inspired and stylized from radical ideas. A large part of Klimt’s work consists of sketches, paintings and murals that explore the erotic and feminine body.

‘Portrait of a young lady’

The recovered painting in question also has a more delicate personal connection with the artists besides being its creation. Later, an art student, Claudia Maga, discovered that “The portrait of a lady” was painted on another painting, “The portrait of a young lady.” The latter was another of Klimt’s works of art that had not been seen since 2012. Art historians established using X-rays that this was the missing painting. The subject of the first painting had been a woman Klimt knew intimately. His sudden death in real life caused him so much pain that he decided to paint on the original image.

The original young woman was wearing a hat and a purple jacket sliding over her bare shoulder. The second version of the painting had the lady dressed in a white lavender jacket and no hat.

