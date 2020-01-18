Gustav Klimt’s portrait of a lady Image: AP

Okay, maybe I’m overly excited about the possible continuation of Knives Out, but there is something about this story that doesn’t go together. A priceless painting has recently been discovered hidden in the walls of the building from which it was stolen almost 23 years ago.

The well-known asshole of Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” was found by a gardener who was clearing away some ivy on the outside of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza, Italy, when he stumbled across a small panel door and decided to take a look at it to throw inside. The gardener, who is not mentioned in the AP report on the discovery, found a plastic bag in the ivy-covered door, and inside that plastic bag was the missing painting.

Now I’m neither a detective nor one of the Ocean 8 women and therefore unable to solve a puzzle or plan a raid, but this story has confronted me with more than a few unanswered questions.

The first being you tell me that for 23 years no one has removed ivy from the side of this building and noticed one of these secret doors? I mean, I’m not going to judge the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery property manager, but baby, even I tend my garden more regularly.

The real benefit, of course, is that the pain was found, but now that verification has been verified and is no longer possible, investigators have started looking for clues as to who did the work.

Klimt, who during his lifetime produced more than a dozen works with the title “Lady”, has had rushing success posthumously, like many artists. In 2006, his portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer was sold for $ 135 million, and Oprah apparently had “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” for $ 150 million not too long ago.

Personally, I’m not too worried when the rich buy the art from the dead, but I’m very concerned about the drama in this case as a potential problem. So far, the authorities have only some organic matter and a scratch on the edge of the canvas that they can remove, but I haven’t been able to sleep lately, so I’ll definitely monitor their progress early in the morning while I’m restless Morning. The gardener is clearly too obvious in an election, but if journalist Anne-Marie O’Connor swirls sentences that are “too hot” in relation to the painting, a more interesting suspect will surely appear.