Gurugram Police share Meme to show how even “Kabir Singh” can be safe

In an effort to spread awareness about safety while riding a two-wheeler, the Gurugram traffic police shared a meme from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

On the way to Twitter, the traffic police asked people in a funny way to first think about their safety. After placing the meme, the police wrote: “Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (when you save yourself, you can save Preeti).” wear the helmet.

Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge … pic.twitter.com/nW3KAHuQCZ

– Gurugram traffic police (@TrafficGGM) 5 February 2020

The Gurugram traffic police also handed out helmets last month to those who drove their vehicles without head covers to emphasize the importance of wearing.

ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar appealed to follow the traffic rules and donated helmets to various two-wheelers, without helmets, and encouraged them to spread the message to other people.

The police have not only handed out 200 helmets, but also gifted people 500 pens and hundreds of flowers.

According to a government report released last year, more than 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country in 2018. India ranks first among 199 countries in the number of road deaths in World Road statistics.

According to a report published in India Today, analyzing statistics provided by Road Transport and Highways Ministry, more than 48,446 two-wheelers died in road accidents in 2017.

The report also revealed that every two hours four-wheelers who lost their lives in a traffic accident did not wear a helmet.

Here are some responses to the Gurugram police post on Twitter.

