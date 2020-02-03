Guns N ‘Roses’ leader Axl Rose dedicates the number of the Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door band to Kobe Bryant

The leader of the rock band Guns N ‘Roses, Axl Rose, honored the great basketball player Kobe Bryant with his iconic number “Knockin” at the gate of heaven “at the Super Bowl Fest in Miami.

At the Fest, Axl Rose took a moment to remember Bryant, claiming he had a feeling the night before the crash of the basketball star helicopter in California on January 26. The accident killed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old girl. Gianna and seven other people, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Guns N ‘Roses’ leader Axl Rose dedicates the number of the band knocking on Heaven’s door to Kobe Bryant

“The other night coming home after rehearsal … I thought, ‘Is it just me, or is it really strange?’ It was a fog bank, like a storm cloud over the trees, “he continued. “It was really white with a light pink on the trees … It was really strange,” Rose recalled before making the classic cover.

He added: “The only word I had for that at that time (was) seemed formidable. In the morning, it seemed, it was much worse. That’s where the helicopter (from Bryant) flew. It was quite scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and her daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the family and everyone affected by this terrible event (sic). “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!