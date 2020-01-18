Gun rights activists gear up to demonstrate violence in Virginia - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) – Police are searching the internet for evidence of plans for chaos, workers are putting links in picturesque Capitol Square in Virginia, and lawmakers are even planning to hide in a safe house before an unprecedented demonstration of power is expected by To be gun advocates.

What arouses their anger in this once reliably conservative state is the new democratic majority leadership and its plans to impose a number of arms restrictions. This clash of old and new has made Virginia – determined to prevent the recurrence of violence in Charlottesville in 2017 – the zero in the nationwide arms control debate.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League’s annual rally at the Capitol usually attracts only a few hundred gun lovers. However, thousands of weapons activists are expected to be released this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

“We will not be quiet anymore. We will fight them in court and on the ground. The illegal laws that they propose are simply unconstitutional,” said Timothy Forster of Chesterfield, Virginia, a member of the NRB, with a gun on his shoulder strapped and another one tucked into his waistband as he stood in front of a legislative office building week.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said he had heard of groups across the country that are planning to send members to Virginia, including the right-wing Nevada oath-keepers who have promised to organize and train armed properties and militias.

Extremist groups have overshadowed social media and online forums with threatening messages and pointed out potential violence. The FBI said it arrested three men who were connected to a violent white group of Supremacists on Thursday who wanted to attend the Richmond rally. This was announced by a police officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Democrats have permanently banned weapons in the Capitol, and Governor Ralph Northam issued a temporary state of emergency on Wednesday that prohibits all weapons, including weapons, from the Capitol rally to prevent “armed militia groups from storming our Capitol” groups have the colonel Virginia Court asked Northam’s statement to be unconstitutional, but the court upheld the ban on Friday.

Northam said there are credible threats from violence – such as using drones with weapons in Capitol Square. On Friday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction, including for drones, above the Capitol airspace during the rally.

The governor said some of the rhetoric used by groups planning to attend the rally on Monday are reminiscent of the rhetoric used before the White Nationalists’ rally in Charlottesville on May 13, 2017 drove his car into one Crowd of counter-demonstrators.

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police are coordinating the event and are planning a large police presence at the Monday rally, which will include both uniformed and civilians. The police plan to limit access to Capitol Square to just one entrance and have warned attendees that they may have to wait hours to get past the security check.

Insignificant government personnel were instructed to stay away. Del. Lee Carter, a Democratic socialist, said he planned to spend Monday in an unknown location because of threats he had received.

“I’m not interested in martyrdom,” Carter tweeted.

Northam complained that such precautions are necessary for a peaceful annual event, but said pro-gun activists “have triggered something bigger, something they may not be able to control.”

The withdrawal of the proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons that would affect thousands of owners of the popular AR-15 rifles. A version of the bill that the Democrats later rejected would have required current rifle owners to hand them over or to punish criminal offenses.

This calculation was the spark that, according to Sen. Creigh Deeds, one of the few moderate Democrats in Virginia who represents rural areas, caused the massive recoil.

“This allowed people who want to ignite passions to say,” Look, they really come after your weapons, they come after you, “said Deeds.

Thousands of gun owners from across the state have held community gatherings to urge local officials to declare their communities “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” that oppose “unconstitutional” weapon restrictions, such as general background controls. More than 125 cities and counties have passed protected area resolutions in Virginia.

Gun control supporters are now flocking to Richmond to demonstrate their support for the proposed legislation. More than 200 Moms Demand Action volunteers held a rally on January 6th. Gun control became a major issue in the Virginia general election in 2019 after a Virginia Beach city worker opened fire on his staff in May and killed twelve and injured four others.

Janet Woody, a retired Richmond librarian and Moms volunteer, believes the proposed legislative package can help reduce gun violence.

“I feel so angry and helpless about all these massacres,” she said. “You can call or write to your lawmaker, but all you have to do is hit the streets.”

