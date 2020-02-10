Gun Rights Activists disrupt Bloomberg Campaign Event – Mother Jones

Most of the presidential race action is now in New Hampshire, but Michael Bloomberg campaign surrogates spent the weekend traveling through Virginia to emphasize his gun-gun record. And arms rights activists were fully in action to show how much they hate the former mayor of New York.

A Bloomberg bus tour across the state ended Sunday night in the suburb DC of Arlington, a democratic stronghold in the old rule that will vote on Super Tuesday next month. There, dozens of Bloomberg volunteers and supporters – including DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser – were confronted with fierce opposition from more than 100 gun rights activists who crashed the event and tried to prevent visitors from entering. The protesters interrupted speeches and harassed people on their way out.

It was a tense scene, especially given that Bloomberg was not around – he was campaigning in another Super Tuesday state, Massachusetts. It emphasizes the unique position that Bloomberg, a billionaire, occupies when it comes to arms control issues in Virginia. Of the many philanthropic companies in which Bloomberg has his hands, arms control is probably the one he is best known for. He largely founded and financed the gun management group Everytown for Gun Safety, which had a major presence in Virginia during last year’s elections, released the NRA and helped the state legislator turn blue for the first time in decades. As a result, state legislators are swift arms control laws, much to the anger of some arms rights activists, who held a massive 2nd change rally last month for the state capital in Richmond.

At Sunday’s campaign stop, however, the commotion has not confused the message of the arms control activists who spoke. “I could lie down and take it, but I’d rather fight,” said Brenda Moss, a Moms Demand Action volunteer who lost a son due to gun violence. Mos – along with Bowser and Bloomberg senior adviser Debbie Weir – was one of the speakers who briefly addressed the crowd before two protesters who had sneaked into the rally jumped onto the stage and grabbed the microphone. Campaign staff immediately destroyed Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ to drown them out while they were escorted from the event. The rally ended, with Bloomberg mixing volunteers and supporters the rest of the evening.

Although Bloomberg’s late entry into the already overcrowded Democratic race was first confronted with skepticism – especially his peculiar strategy of skipping the first few states and concentrating on Super Tuesday – he is starting to get a better grip, not in the latter place thanks to the huge amount of money he spent on his own campaign. And the message and enthusiasm among campaign volunteers and supporters I met during the Sunday rally was uniform: Bloomberg is the only candidate with the means to tackle Donald Trump, they say.

“This is the first time I have been enthusiastic about a candidate since Obama,” a volunteer from the Bloomberg campaign told me. Another volunteer said he likes Bloomberg because “he is exactly what Donald Trump is not, but exactly what Donald Trump wants to be.” Yet all the Bloomberg supporters with whom I spoke on Sunday said they would vote for the one who will eventually get the Democratic nomination – a position similar to Bloomberg himself, who has promised to finance a huge independent effort to support the one who’s nominated the party receives.

More than all other Democratic candidates, Bloomberg is a polarizing figure in Virginia. Protesters outside the Sunday event held signs that Bloomberg – who was Jewish – compared with a Nazi and “sic semper tyrannis” chanted while guards guided participants who were ready to leave.

Tom Speciale, a US Army reservist running for the GOP nod to face Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), Was one of the protesters who crashed the Bloomberg event and tried to speak from the podium . When I caught up with him afterwards, he said he did not like the “socialist values” of the former mayor. I told him that a real Socialist is the current Democratic leader. Speciale shrugged. “They are all socialists,” he said.