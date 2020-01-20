Gun rally: tense protests and lots of ammo for Trump in Virginia

Tensions increased when activists carried semi-automatic weapons through the streets of the capital of Virginia during an important demonstration for the rights of weapons, calling for the repeal of recently approved arms control measures and four more years of Donald Trump.

The annual Lobby Day event attracts Virginians from across the state, who spend the day “pushing” for a variety of causes outside the legislative capitol building, bringing colorful posters and tangible energy that fills the streets of Richmond .

This year there was the largest participation of protesters for the right to arms in recent history, after the Democrats, who took over both houses in the state legislature for the first time in almost 25 years, successfully approved a series of bills that establish mandatory background checks and limit purchases and carrying of firearms. Instead of a joyful day of activism, many feared that the event would become a possible second Charlottesville, the deadly manifestation of white supremacy in 2017. However, there have been no reports of a violent confrontation at Monday’s demonstration.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Still, the protesters seemed ready for a battle, shouting “We will not comply!” And rebuking Virginia Governor Ralph Northam after he declared a state of emergency during Lobby Day demonstrations, citing “credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies about threats of violence surrounding the demonstration” in a statement.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), which organized the gun rights demonstrations, blamed the governor for the greater anxiety before the demonstration in an interview with The Independent.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/32

Gun rights defenders and members of the militia attend a demonstration organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in Capitol Square, near the state capitol building in Richmond

Reuters

2/32

During last year’s election, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to enact radical gun control laws in 2020, including limiting the purchase of firearms to one per month, banning weapons and military-style silencers. , which allows localities to ban weapons in public spaces and enact a ‘red flag’ law so that authorities can temporarily confiscate weapons from someone considered a threat

AP

3/32

While the organizers of the event asked supporters to present themselves without weapons, militias and other far-right groups from across the country attended the demonstration with firearms to show their support for gun rights.

AP

4/32

A man with his face covered joins the rally

Getty

5/32

EPA

6/32

Getty

7/32

AP

8/32

Reuters

9/32

EPA

10/32

Reuters

11/32

AP

12/32

Reuters

13/32

Reuters

14/32

EPA

15/32

Reuters

16/32

Getty

17/32

AFP through Getty

18/32

EPA

19/32

EPA

20/32

AP

21/32

Getty

22/32

AP

23/32

EPA

24/32

Getty

25/32

AP

26/32

EPA

27/32

EPA

28/32

EPA

29/32

Reuters

30/32

AFP through Getty

31/32

AFP through Getty

32/32

AP

1/32

Gun rights defenders and members of the militia attend a demonstration organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in Capitol Square, near the state capitol building in Richmond

Reuters

2/32

During last year’s election, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to enact radical gun control laws in 2020, including limiting the purchase of firearms to one per month, banning weapons and military-style silencers. , which allows localities to ban weapons in public spaces and enact a ‘red flag’ law so that authorities can temporarily confiscate weapons from someone considered a threat

AP

3/32

While the organizers of the event asked supporters to present themselves without weapons, militias and other far-right groups from across the country attended the demonstration with firearms to show their support for gun rights.

AP

4/32

A man with his face covered joins the rally

Getty

5/32

EPA

6/32

Getty

7/32

AP

8/32

Reuters

9/32

EPA

10/32

Reuters

11/32

AP

12/32

Reuters

13/32

Reuters

14/32

EPA

15/32

Reuters

16/32

Getty

17/32

AFP through Getty

18/32

EPA

19/32

EPA

20/32

AP

21/32

Getty

22/32

AP

23/32

EPA

24/32

Getty

25/32

AP

26/32

EPA

27/32

EPA

28/32

EPA

29/32

Reuters

30/32

AFP through Getty

31/32

AFP through Getty

32/32

AP

“The governor has declared war on gun owners who respect the law,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the VCDL. “We are protecting our right for people to protect themselves.”

He also criticized the 2020 billionaire contender Mike Bloomberg and the Democratic Party, adding: “We shouldn’t have to protect the civil rights of either party, but the Democrats, because Bloomberg is paying them, are marching with cash.” their pockets to go against the constitution. ”

Other protesters described the state of emergency as a falsehood, despite the fact that the FBI arrested three alleged neo-Nazis days before the event, which reportedly discussed the possibility of opening fire at the demonstrations and waiting for a possible racial war to begin.

Thomas Speciale, one of the protesters who attended the event, described the state of emergency as “BS,” adding: “There was no threat … It was not a state of emergency, Northam created this emergency.”

read more

The decision of the Democratic majority to pass common-sense weapons laws would have a resounding effect at the polls in 2020, said Speciale, who is running for the United States Senate against Virginia Democratic incumbent Mark Warner.

Only the best news in your inbox

“In November, ultimately, what happened was that we became complacent,” he said, referring to the Democratic takeover in 2018, when protesters carrying Glocks and other weapons stopped to cheer and listen. “But the best members of our team right now are the Democrats, because they continue to hit the bear. We could not have done this without them. ”

Perhaps the most popular product at the event, in addition to the weapons themselves, was the merchandise and clothing that supported the re-election campaign of President 2020. A vendor who asked not to be identified said his Trump team table was selling as “hot cakes” while pointing out the overlap of activists for the rights of arms and supporters of the Republican president.

Trump tweeted his support for the event while the demonstrations were underway, writing: “I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to be unprotected, not even a little!”

The president also said the new gun laws in Virginia were the result of the Democratic Party “working hard to take away their rights from the 2nd Amendment” in a tweet prior to the demonstration, adding: “This is only the beginning. No let it happen, REPUBLICAN VOTE in 2020! “

Josh Hawthorne, a protester who attended the event on Monday, also suggested that Republicans would present themselves in droves to get Democrats out for implementing new gun laws.

“This has organized and brought people together,” he said. “If they continue trying to remove our weapons, there will be chaos.”

Meanwhile, gun control activists called for calm during the event, and many said they stayed at home to avoid a possible confrontation with the thousands of armed protesters who gathered outside the capitol grounds on Martin Luther King Jr Day. .

read more

In a statement to The Independent, Amnesty International said Lobby Day was “creating a climate of fear,” adding: “The vile decision to hold such a demonstration on a day when our country recognizes the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a The peaceful leader of civil rights, whose life ended in armed violence, is particularly worrying. ”

But not all gun control activists stayed at home. Thomas Freeman said he attended the event because “people are dying” and “it’s time to fix that.”

With a sign that said “gun laws save lives,” Mr. Freeman said: “Traditionally on this day, many people go to the lobby, including gun rights activists, but they don’t feel safe.”

Mr. Freeman, who is white, added: “As I look like most people here, I feel it might be easier for me to come and represent on the other side … we are not trying to say ‘no weapons’, we are trying to say that some weapons laws could be useful. ”

.