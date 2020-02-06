Gulshan Devaiah will star in Rudraprayag of director Rishab Shetty

Actor Gulshan Devaiah will soon be seen in the bilingual thriller “Rudraprayag,” directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is being made in Hindi and Kannada languages.

“I am an actor who responds to the story. So for me Rishab’s past victories mattered little compared to the fantastic material he brought me. When I first heard it, I was speechless. I love a good challenge. In my last films, I have tried to raise the bar even for me. I am trying to support great roles and I think I could add value to this role. Rishab has a great vision of history and I trust him completely. He is extremely talented and talented and I hope that together we can give the public a memorable movie, ”said Gulshan.

“I said yes to work with Rishab without ever seeing any of his films. He is enormously successful as a filmmaker and even an actor, but what attracted me was his passion and ambition to tell his stories in his own way. He is a new wave and perhaps a pioneer in creation. I have high hopes for this one that also stars veteran Anant Nag and Shraddha Srinath, ”he added.

Rishab with Gulshan and Team plans to start shooting the thriller starting March 1 in Belagavi, and then it will go on to shoot important portions in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

The actor in recent times has surpassed his characters in films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Commando 3 and will be seen in a web series entitled Afsos.