Afsos Review: Life, death and immortality have always been fascinating for all of us. Everyone in your life should have discussed these three issues with your family, friends, partners, colleagues and others. Well, imagine a dark, fun, exciting and exciting spectacle that turns life, death and immortality into a joke or a game. Well, that is what Afsos (means repentance) is! So, will you have ‘afsos’ watching this protagonist of Gulshan Devaiah? Keep reading to know.

Streaming in: Amazon Prime video

No of episodes: 8

Star Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, Heeba Shah, Aakash Dahiya, Jamie Altar, Lalit Tiwari

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Afsos review: Gulshan Devaiah is excellent in this dark comedy thriller that you won’t regret watching!

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Dibya Chatterjee, Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, the story of Afsos focuses on the character of Nakul (played by Gulshan Devaiah), a failed writer and a self-critical and self-proclaimed loser whose sole purpose in life is To die He attempted suicide 11 times, but he could never accept death. In fact, every time you try to kill yourself, someone else ends up dying. Nakul also seeks therapy from Shokla (played by Anjali Patil), who is very aware of his suicidal tendencies.

After not being able to commit suicide constantly, Nakul signs a contract and hires a hired killer to take his life. However, none of that works. But there is much disaster after a wise Fokatiya Baba (played by Lalit Tiwari) from Uttarakhand arrives in Mumbai in search of an immortal man. A policeman named Bir de Uttarakhand (played by Aakash Dahiya), a London scientist Dr. Goldfish (played by Jamie Alter) and Upadhyay, the hitwoman, played by Heeba Shah throughout the image.

The writing of Dibya, Anirban and Sourav is strict and, therefore, the episodes range between 22 and 27 minutes. The dark world and the direction of Anubhuti Kashyap with that humorous touch will keep you hooked until the end.

Writers and directors treated a topic about suicide and death well, which has a good chance of being wrong while being shown on the screen. With references to the 1996 black comedy film Fargo by Coen Brothers, Kashyap has intelligently told us the story of his character Nakul and others. The dialogues in the movie will make you laugh. My favorite is: “The story of my life is so poorly written that I feel I have written it myself.” This also applies to the web series because if the writing were intelligent and humorous, the creators would never have succeeded in establishing the tones of dark comedy, suspense and suspense at all times.

The performances in Afsos are phenomenal. Gulshan Devaiah interprets Nakul effortlessly without making us feel sorry for his situation. His character was likely to become cartoony, but hey, he managed to do it quite well. Another strong character in the series is Upadhyay, the hitwoman played by Sheeba. She kills people will not regret (it also means aphases) and enjoys it. When therapist Shloka asks why he kills people, she gives an interesting answer that I will not reveal. You have to watch the series for that! But the answer was quite intelligent and also showed us that killing people is everything to her and when she fails to kill Nakul several times, she feels dejected and losing, just as our death-loving man feels. The supporting cast is incredible and is the driving force of the story.

The music of the film is endearing and adapts well to the mood and environment of the characters and shows. I never thought I would be listening to relaxing songs about murders and weapons and death also ends up humming.

Afsos is not a usual dark comedy thriller. It also gives us important information about how some people are greedy for immortality, how some people want to die because they can no longer live! It also builds a connection with our history of Independence that will surely make you LOL! The creators are not here to preach you but to entertain you and surprise you and, well, they succeed. The cameos of Dhruv Sehgal, Biswa Kalyan Rath and others should not be lost either.

The series ends with a curious note. Well, considering this cliff hanger, we expect a sequel because, well, we are sold in Afsos and in all who are part of it!

Star ratings: 4/5 stars

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!