Gulfood 2020: this is how you plan to be bigger and better on your 25th anniversary

Gulfood is the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition. The event brings together industries and food and beverage professionals to Dubai from around the world. Its main objective is to promote the food and beverage industries. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Gulfood at the Dubai World Trade Center prepares to look forward to the next decade, demonstrating how the 2020s will lead to bigger and better changes for the food and beverage industry. It will be a five-day event and will be divided into eight categories. These include beverages, dairy products, fats and oils, well-being and meatless, meat and poultry, energy brands, legumes, grains and cereals, and world foods. Check out the place, dates, prices and details of the participants for the next Gulfood 2020!

Event Venue:

Dubai World Trade Center

Dates and times:

11am to 7pm from February 16 to February 19

11am to 5 pm on February 20

Prices:

Tickets are available at AED300 per person before February 6, after which they will increase to AED450

What to expect:

Gulfood 2020

Gulfood 2020 will also be part of the global Halal World Food trading platform, which generates a profitable investment for companies looking to launch into the flourishing halal food sector. It will also present the Gulfood Startup Program, where entrepreneurs demonstrate how their innovation is lighting the way to a smarter meal tomorrow, while the Gulfood Innovation Awards will celebrate and reward excellence in all brands and products. Discover Zone will encompass new categories for an enhanced shopping experience, while Innovation Tours will provide selected tracks through a show where more than 5,000 exhibitors will exhibit hundreds of thousands of product lines. The show is a commercial event strictly open to commercial and professional visitors only.

Here are some participants for Gulfood 2020:

Ingredient

Specialist in quality dairy ingredients, from the simplest to the most sophisticated, the task of Ingredia is to promote all the milk produced by the members of the cooperative group La Prospérité Fermière. The chain will present its first UHT milk with blockchain monitoring, audited in real time and digitally certified at the fair.

Monin

The famous beverage company will participate for the thirteenth consecutive year in Gulfood’s silver anniversary. This year, the beverage company will promote its new range and the latest flavors in. At the end of 2019, Monin presented a new range called “Le Mixeur de Monin”, which offers prepared mixes for a variety of drinks. He will also exhibit his latest “oriental flavors”, such as Date Fruit Mix, Saffron Syrup and Fig Fruit Mix. Mmm!

20 Bahrain companies

Twenty Bahrain food companies have announced their intention to participate in the Bahrain Natural Pavilion (BNP) at Gulfood 2020. “Some of the Bahrain companies participating in Gulfood this year are Trafco Group, Awal Dairy, Deeko Bahrain, Food Supply Company (Foosco), Factory for Pan and Pastry Mixes (BakeMate) and Bahrain Water Bottling and Beverages Company (BWBB), and these companies operate in beverages, dairy products, cakes and bakery, packaging products, snacks and FMCG products. Kingdom of Bahrain registers its seventh participation in this exhibition.

The F&B brand of Business France

Business France will launch a brand dedicated to F&B, Taste France at the Gulfood 2020 fair. Business France will support business opportunities between French producers and importers, key buyers and food industry experts visiting Gulfood. France has been a partner of Gulfood since its inception in 1987.

10 Welsh companies

Gulfood is recognized as one of the largest food trade events in the world with which Wales has a long association. Ten companies from all over the food and beverage sector in Wales will be present at Gulfood 2020. Its objective is to promote Welsh food and beverages and help companies achieve export success.

The Welsh companies they exhibit include Daioni Organic, Dairy Partners Cymru Wales, Rachel’s Dairy, Gut Instinct Foods, Billington Foodservice, Frank’s Ice Cream and Flawsome! Brands Next to these will be representatives of HCC Meat Promotion Wales, Llaeth and Llan / Village Dairy, and Calon Wen Organic Dairy will be part of the Export Visit.

Natural products until the end

Last but not least, Gulfood 2020 is likely to see increasingly natural products from Brazil, with a greater Brazilian appeal and sustainable, said the foreign business analyst of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Agency (Apex-Brazil), Monica Ramos. He has been in charge of the Brazilian pavilion at the largest food and beverage fair in the Middle East for six years.

This year, the exhibition is expected to receive more than 100,000 visitors from 200 countries around the world, and innovation will be the main distinguishing feature that exhibitors will adopt at Gulfood 2020. The exhibition will feature 120 national pavilions full of many products in 2020. The Gulfood Innovation Summit will bring together influential chefs, food scientists, government officials and industry leaders at the forefront of innovation to discuss and shape the future of food and gastronomy. You don’t want to miss this. Buy your tickets now and take advantage of the discount before February 6!

.