Gulf Coast, AL (WALA) – It’s a simple concept: needing a toy, taking a toy. Have a toy, leave a toy.

However, the new toy chests in Gulf State parks have more than one purpose.

Gulf State Park joined Orange Beach by adding toy chests to their beach access points.

Anyone can take or leave a toy, as long as they leave only footprints.

Toy boxes allow children to share and recycle toys, while keeping the beach clean at night, making it safe for sea turtles and other wildlife, which often nest in the area.

“It can be confusing and, if there is a net attached to the plastic, they can get tangled. They can get tangled very easily,” said Cindy Langston with Gulf State Park.

You can find the new shark-themed toy boxes parked at the seaside pavilion, the pier and the campsite access site.

Toy boxes are available to everyone.

