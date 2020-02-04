Gulf authorities warn of the threat of greater driving distances in new R&A and USGA reports

Golf authorities have warned that the “challenge of golf” is being undermined by increasing driving distances at a professional level, in a new report published Tuesday by the R&A and the USGA.

According to the Distance Insights Project Report, the increasing length of the tee will lead to a reduction in creativity and diversity of every shot that a player is confronted with in the game.

The hitting of distance has emerged as a major concern in sports, with jobs being forced to adapt to professional long-hitters, increasing the distance to golf courses to the detriment of average club members.

In 2019, the average driving distance of the top 20 batters on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour was 310 meters.

The report argues that the consistent increase in how far the ball can travel from the tee box “undermines the core principle that the challenge of golf is to use a wide range of skills and make risk / reward judgments”.

The report states: “The player must use his or her imagination and judgment when making constant strategic choices about which type of shot to play between many options that differ in style, difficulty and potential for risk / reward.”

To enforce the new rules, the R&A will assess the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls to control the stroke distances.

Every year the PGA and European tours are forced to offer a tough challenge and fair test for players, but this has resulted in courses that increase in length, making it difficult for club members to make and score good scores. enjoy participation.

Apart from the players’ perspective, the report identifies the environmental and financial aspects of golf course expansion, because construction must take into account the use of chemicals and alternative land use.

The R&A acknowledges that factors such as the improvement of the physical condition of the players and the track conditions are not under control.

