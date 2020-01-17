Guinness World Records: The Ciel Hotel in Dubai will open its doors as the world's largest hotel in 2023

Dubai is home to the world’s tallest hotel, Gevora on Sheikh Zayed Road, which opened in 2018 and has been officially certified as a Guinness World Record. However, this record will soon be taken up by Ciel Hotel, currently under construction in the Dubai Marina. It is developed by The First Group (TFG) and was designed by NORR, known for having designed Atlantis – The Palm, a world renowned station. The 82-story Ciel Hotel will reach a height of 360 meters, four meters higher than the 75-story Gevora Hotel. According to a spokesperson for TFG, Ciel will have 1,042 luxury suites, a spa, commercial facilities and “several award-winning restaurants”.

World’s tallest hotel will have multiple pools (Image: The First Group)

A view of Ciel’s Horizon Bar (Image: The First Group)

Its design will take advantage of the high altitude. The new hotel will have a glass viewing deck with 360-degree views of Dubai. Guests can also enjoy different views of the city from the restaurants and the rooftop pool. The TFG spokesperson said that hotel guests could see “panoramic views of the coastline and iconic landmarks, including the Palm Jumeirah (artificial island)”.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGR8XcDC_eY (/ embedded)

Ciel Hotel’s design has already won three awards at the International Property Awards in December, including the best international hotel architecture, the best Arab hotel architecture and the best high-rise Arab architecture.

Construction of the Sky Tower began in 2016 in the Dubai Marina, which already houses several skyscrapers, including the Cayan Tower (306 meters) and the 101 Marina (425 meters). The hotel is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023, and TFG will request official certification as the tallest hotel in the world before opening. Other Dubai hotels, which are also among the tallest in the world, include the JW Marriot Marquis (355 meters), Rose Rayhaan (333 meters) and Burj al Arab (321 meters).

