Guinness Night Football: Davido, Sauti Sol, Bebe Cool mood with Rio Ferdinand

Friday, January 31, 2020; Football icon and Guinness Ambassador Rio Ferdinand threw football fans crazy when he flew to Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event.

At the pan-African tournament final, players from Cameroon, Uganda and Kenya experienced a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, which was hosted by Rio.

Rio Ferdinand visits the computer village Ikeja

The ultra-modern Legend Hotel Private Jet Hangar was the setting for the unforgettable extravagance, which was teeming with lively statements and various elements on the subject of football – from the monkey mail to the foot snooker.

The guests were also invited to a city designer – Drik – fashion show inspired by Guinness. a fascinating film that is shown in the cinema courtesy of Filmhouse; Face painting and henna while the turntable maestro DJ Neptune mixed itchy steps to music.

The highlights of the evening were a Rio 5-on-1 final. The friendly duel consisted of the well-known artists Davido, Sauti Sol, Salatiel and Bebe Cool, who were all fully equipped.

Manchester United’s icon, Rio Ferdinand, delighted fans in 2-touch rounds and offered them the unique opportunity to play side by side with a world-class professional.

Davido ended the evening with an energetic performance of the crowd’s favorites that captivated Guinness Night football fans with memories of a great pan-African final.

Guinness Night Football, the bold and unconventional football extravaganza, will delight Nigerian football fans again in 2020/21.

