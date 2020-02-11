Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Cast Of Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ series

Gugu Mbatha-Raw officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe while the actress signs up for Tom Hiddleston Loki.

The cast for Marvel Studios ” Loki series is pretty pretty forming. Earlier this month it was revealed that Owen Wilson had been added to the cast and now another actor has joined Tom Hiddleston Loki. Deadline reports that Gugu Mbatha-Raw was cast in Marvel Studios and the Loki series by Disney + alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has appeared on Apple TVs The morning show, Motherless Brooklyn and The Cloverfield paradox. The actress is a huge talent and has previously been fancast in comic book roles, so it is likely that some fans will be pleased to know that Gugu Mbatha-Raw will appear in Loki. The role is currently being hidden, but Deadline reveals that it is a prominent character and possibly the female lead.

Avengers play the star of Tom Hiddleston in Loki, a series that is said to follow the God of Mischief as he travels through time and becomes embroiled in major historical events. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Loki will join the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

View the official synopsis for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki below:

In ‘Loki’ by Marvel Studios, the mercenary Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. Debuting on Disney + next year – 2021.

Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If …?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. The Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus.

Loki is scheduled for early 2021 on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with the latest news about Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Loki.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

