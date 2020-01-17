Guatemala's officials disperse migrants, but some keep trying

Chiquimula – US officials appreciate last year’s stringent measures and regional government cooperation to dramatically reduce the number of Central American migrants who responded to the request for a new caravan.

Nevertheless, the several thousand mostly Honduran migrants who walked this week are proof that the region continues to be affected by violence and unemployment.

Guatemalan police, accompanied by U.S. immigration and customs officials, swept up the majority of a group of 300 migrants on Thursday, loaded them on buses, and brought them back to the Honduran border at Corinto to discuss their plans for a joint trip with a “caravan” to discard. with the hope of reaching the United States.

Near another border crossing in Guatemala, the police have signed a contract with migrants to take those who have entered the country without registering at the border and then bring them back to Esquipulas to protect them. It was unclear how many would go on and how many would turn around.

Some of those who were swept up on Thursday should give up and return to Honduras, though scattered groups continued to hitchhike through a tropical region in southeastern Guatemala.

Among them was Génesis Fuentes, a 19-year-old Honduran who was part of the first mass caravan in October 2018. At that time she came to Mexicali in northern Mexico, across from Calexico, California, and lived there as a waitress and cooked for about five months. She eventually crossed the border with some friends near Algodones, which borders California and Yuma in Arizona, but was arrested by US border officials and deported last May.

Fuentes limped from one knee in a red t-shirt, hoodie, jeans, and sandals. She said that returning home meant returning to a life that is not life at all.

“There is no work in Honduras,” said Fuentes. “We haven’t been able to find a job since they deported us.”

About 160 kilometers southwest of Esquipulas, more than 600 migrants who crossed the border in Agua Caliente on Thursday lay on the ground under a low, gray sky and slept or ate. A plan was formed to spend the night there and to leave Friday before dawn.

Jomas Joel Paredes from Villanueva, Honduras, left San Pedro Sula on Thursday morning, one day after most of the other migrants. He was lucky to make trips and the truck he was on was not stopped at the border.

He said it was his fourth attempt to emigrate to the United States. In none of the other attempts did he get any further than in Mexico, most recently in 2017.

Paredes said he fled gang threats, debt, and unemployment. He had heard in the local press that Mexico said it would not allow migrants to pass, but he hoped the government would change their attitudes. He plans to work in Mexico for a while and send money home before finally trying to reach the United States.

He left his wife and three daughters in Honduras.

“These are decisions that you have to make sometimes,” said Paredes.

Guatemala’s Immigration Service announced late Thursday that a total of 2,657 migrants had registered at the El Cinchado and Agua Caliente intersections. An unknown number of others crossed irregularly.

The International Rescue Committee, a New York-based humanitarian aid group, said Thursday the recent migrant movement has shown that the humanitarian crisis in Central America’s northern triangle continues.

“This is not about the potential hope that is waiting for us on the other side. It’s about the poverty and insecurity they left behind, ”said Scott Lea, the country’s current country director for the organization for North Central America, in a statement.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Thursday that action by the U.S. government, the Mexican government, and the government of Central America would have reduced demand and reduced concern at the U.S. border for seven consecutive months.

“I will say that this caravan is nowhere near what we saw in years 18 and 19. A few people here and a few there, “Wolf said in an interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show on FOX News Radio.” What has changed … is the number of agreements we have with Honduras, Guatemala , as well as Mexico. ”

Wolf also noted the presence of US “tactical agents” in Guatemala.

