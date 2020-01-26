Guardiola Names Man City Team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named Liverpool the team his team need to learn from this season to improve the next campaign.

He also said Man City must use his FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham on Sunday and his Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United on Wednesday to prepare for his 16th round match. UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in February.

“So Liverpool will obviously be a Premier League champion, but they would be Spanish champions, Italian champions, German champions, they would be champions everywhere,” said Guardiola, quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“Twenty-three games, 22 wins, 1 draw, so it’s impossible to manage it even at the best of times, you can lose points. After that, in the recent past, when Chelsea won the league next season, they did not qualify for the Champions League, Leicester in the same way and Chelsea again in the same way.

“When we win the league, we repeat the league to get decent results. To fight in Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Italy too but Liverpool is just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming, what that they did.

“So we have to accept it and learn from it and be better to try to be close to them and keep fighting to get better to finish second and to get better.”

He added: “We now have two games to prepare for the knockout matches [Champions League], we can learn how you handle the knockout match against Madrid, these kinds of situations.”