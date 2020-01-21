Guardians you can't spell steal the show

Let me give you a few names to think about.

Joonas Korpisalo. Elvis Merzlikins. Matiss Kivlenieks. If you are a Columbus Blue Jackets or hardcore hockey fan, you know who these players are. If not, you now see three reasons why the Blue Jackets are on a roll.

Imagine that I approach you on the street and tell you these three surnames. Could you spell them? Korpi what? Merz-like-ins? Rugs? Kiv-what-Icks? Yes, if you are seeing these names for the first time, you are probably wondering if they are real hockey players.

Blue Jackets: we will let you pass, all you have to do is spell the name of our keepers

The rest of the league: … tonight was not our night pic.twitter.com/DmFpQUjgOi

– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 20, 2020

Not only are they real hockey players, but they are very good hockey players, so good in fact that they are one of the main reasons why the Blue Jackets are a playoff team at the time of writing.

You are looking at the first three current goalkeepers in the Blue Jackets organization. One is an All-Star although he is currently injured (Korpisalo). One has just been announced as the second NHL star of the week and is taking the league and the city of Columbus by storm with his electric personality and goalkeepers (Merzlikins). One has just won his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden in a very important game in the Metropolitan Division (Kivlenieks).

In all three cases, what is accomplished is considered a major surprise compared to what was expected at the start of the season. There were many questions and few answers. The main focus was on the one who left for $ 70 million.

Bobrovsky Gone, Questions to Answer

Sergei Bobrovsky was Mr. Everything for the Blue Jackets in his tenure there. When he drove, so did the team. He won two Vezinas, including one when the Blue Jackets did not make the playoffs.

But in his mind, his time was up. He wanted to continue. It was the end of a glorious era in a way. When he exercised his right to unrestricted free will, it left a huge hole in the net. Someone had to fill it. But who?

Remember the questions the Blue Jackets faced at the time. Could Korpisalo be a number one goalkeeper? Could Merzlikins adapt to the North American game without playing a single minute in the AHL? Could the Kivlenieks win the number one position in the AHL after 2018-19 ups and downs?

Jarmo Kekalainen expressed his confidence in who he was in the fold. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP, Gary Wiepert)

While GM Jarmo Kekalainen acknowledged there were questions, he defiantly said to the skeptics that he was confident in what he had. He didn’t go out and get a backup, although most people thought he would. The Blue Jackets would start the season with someone who has never been number one and someone who has never played a minute in North America.

It didn’t start well at all.

Korpisalo stumbled out of the door. His attitude and emotions got the better of him on several occasions when he slammed his stick of frustration in Philadelphia and Colorado. When this happened the second time, coach John Tortorella intervened and placed Korpisalo on the bench. Merzlikins had a chance to make his statement.

Unfortunately for Elvis, his season started like a bad nightmare. He was pounded 7-2 in Pittsburgh in the second game of the season. Then he started showing improvement but could not register a win in eight tries, 0-4-4. While the guards struggled, so did the Blue Jackets.

When the dust settled early, the Blue Jackets found themselves 11 points from the playoffs and are struggling to find answers. Skeptics were beginning to believe that they were right about their predictions.

Then everything turned around in a flash.

Turning

Merzlikins was removed to Ottawa after a precarious first period. Korpisalo entered and stabilized the ship. Although the Blue Jackets ultimately lost in overtime, it was an important point for the team. Korpisalo has shown that he can be number one. It was his chance to shine.

Korpisalo did just that. He went 5-0-1 in his next six starts, including wins against the Capitals and the Islanders. Then in the seventh game, he injured his knee in the shooting. His game earned him his first trip to the All-Star Game. But now he was away 4-6 weeks.

Was the season over? What was going to happen now? Enter Elvis.

Elvis Merzlikins is talking about the NHL after an incredible stretch. (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

Merzlikins finally had a chance to be number one without competition. Could he start his nightmare behind him and keep having fun? Starting on New Years Eve against the 70 million dollar man, he did just that.

The Blue Jackets won 4-1 over the Florida Panthers on December 31. Since taking over from Korpisalo, Merzlikins are 8-2 and the Blue Jackets now have a playoff spot. What an incredible turnaround for the Latvian goalkeeper.

But even he needs rest. Enter Kivlenieks. We thought Merzlikins would play until the break for the stars given the competition and the heat of the playoff run. But after a shutdown of 41 saves on January 18 against the New Jersey Devils, Merzlikins was exhausted. Kivlenieks got the call for his NHL debut. It was at Madison Square Garden. No way he could intervene and continue against the hot Rangers.

So what is Kivlenieks doing? He defeated the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin 2-1. The three goalies therefore played a role in this incredible stretch. The Blue Jackets lost their franchise goalkeeper and how did a trio earning less than $ 3 million record incredibly good numbers? They really steal the show, but you’re still having trouble spelling their names.

You can play this season hundreds of times in simulation. You could get this result a few times in these hundreds. It is truly remarkable what these goalkeepers as a whole do. Is Korpisalo number one? He’s an All-Star. Can Merzlikins adapt to a new environment? This is the talk of the NHL.

The future is bright as a result

When you have young, solid goalkeepers, you have a bright future. These three nets give the Blue Jackets a bright future. And yet there are others even later. And one of them could have the highest advantage of all.

Here are two other names for you. Veini Vehvilainen. Danill Tarasov. Wait, I thought we had finished the spelling test. Nope. We are just getting started. Vehvilainen tears up the AHL with its first numbers and Tarasov is very popular with Russia and rakes in large numbers.

The Blue Jackets therefore have five solid goalkeepers in the organization who could have a dramatic impact now and in the future. This does not include Peter Thome from North Dakota. It is an obvious strength of the team.

Thanks to excellent writing and development, the Blue Jackets could afford to lose a high-level goalkeeper and not to miss a stage. Watch how the Blue Jackets acquired their top five goalies.

Korpisalo: Draft 62nd overall in 2012.

Merzlikins: draft 76th overall in 2014.

Kivlenieks: signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Vehvilainen: Draft 173rd overall in 2018.

Tarasov: Draft 86th overall in 2017.

Notice the European influence. Notice how late these guards were pushed back. It is the sign of a solid staff of amateur recognition. If they hadn’t touched those choices, we might have a very different story about Bobrovsky’s departure. Instead, it’s a huge blessing as these guards have a chance without having to pay someone $ 10 million a season.

With the additional cap space, the Blue Jackets can improve on other areas of the team when the opportunity arises. This alone makes them even more dangerous during the off-season. They have options that other teams don’t have. Never underestimate the power of the hood space.

Now that you know these guards, can you still spell their names? It might take you a few tries to fix them. But there is no doubt about what they are doing well at this point. Their game has the Blue Jackets in a position to fight for a coveted playoff spot. They stole the series this season and have given Blue Jackets fans a lot of excitement, now and in the future.

This show is just beginning.