Guapdad 4000 takes part in the Grammys in a 10-foot Durag

Rapper Guapdad 4000 has decided to stick to its roots at the 62nd Grammy Awards. So you can say with certainty that the long-standing Durag fan has successfully kept his waves at bay.

The Los Angeles-based artist wore a gray, two-piece Rick Owens suit with flared sleeves for the prestigious music event. He preferred not to wear a shirt under his blazer, but who needs a shirt if you wear sports chains, an icy grill, and a Faded NYC Durag with a 10-foot train? This is not the first time we have seen a flowing Durag on a red carpet. In 2018 Solange Knowles wore an elegant black Durag for the Met Gala.

Guapdad was styled by Charles Rey.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamer’s 3.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (Editor’s note: The image has been converted to black and white. A color version is available.) Guapdad 4000 (L) attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles part, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

