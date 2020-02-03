GTA 5: ‘Spectacular’ new mod lets people play in full VR

A new adjustment made by the fan has been posted online, making Grand Theft Auto V compatible with virtual reality technology.

A mud known for its Reddit handle LukeRoss00 created the mod called “R.E.A.L.” and made it available for free download from the github.com website.

With “R.E.A.L.” players can experience the entire story mode of GTA V in immersive first-person, using a VR headset. The mod is not available for the console versions of the game.

Fans have been trying to perfect a VR mod for GTA V for years, but “R.E.A.L” is the most successful attempt to date.

According to GTA Boom, no previous mod has “been as spectacular as this”.

The practice of modding – changing the code of a game to add or change the existing content – is a controversial problem with some game companies. GTA V has a very active modding community that tolerates Rockstar, his studio, as long as the mods only affect gameplay for one player.

In a statement, Rockstar said: “Our primary focus is on protecting GTA Online from changes that can give players an unfair advantage, disrupt gameplay, or cause mourning.

“It also states that because game mods are by definition unauthorized, they can be interrupted by technical updates, cause instability, or affect your game in other unforeseen ways.”

