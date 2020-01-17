Grubauer has 27 stops, Avs Blank Sharks, 4-0

DENVER – Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche scored from four different players in a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

This was Grubauer’s third shutout since arriving in Colorado in the summer of 2018 and his first since March 9, 2019 against Buffalo. Grubauer now has two shutouts in six games against San Jose.

Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first minute of the match and Cale Makar added a goal in the closing seconds of the first period. Ryan Graves and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche ended a four-game losing streak in the regular season against the Sharks.

Colorado was 0-2-2 in its previous four games, losing a third period lead in the last two games and losing in overtime.

These teams met in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, with San Jose winning in seven games. Grubauer had a shutout of 32 saves in the fourth game in this series.

Thursday’s game was not as close to the playoff after Nichushkin defeated goalkeeper Martin Jones just 45 seconds from the game. Makar gave Colorado a two-goal lead when his slap hit a puck by Jones’ Nazem Kadri with 2.8 seconds left in the first. He was the 10th rookie defenseman of the season.

Graves made it 3-0 when he scored another face-off victory at 9:59 of the second, and 2:43 later, Calvert scored a shorthanded goal to give Colorado a four-goal lead with its 12th of the season.

NOTES: Sharks C Joe Thornton tied Larry Murphy for 10th place in games played with 1,615. He has three points less than 1,500 for his career. … Colorado RW Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) missed his third straight game. … San Jose LW Patrick Marleau remains a shy point of 1,100 with the team. … The Avalanche have two more games to play before an 11-day break.

NEXT

Sharks: at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Avalanche: host of the St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup champion, Saturday.

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press