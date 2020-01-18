'Grown-ish' Has Been Changed For Another Season By Freeform

Looks like we’re going into senior year with Zoey and the gang as Freeform updates “Grown-ish” for another season!

Freeform has announced a season four for Grown-ish along with a new season for their other hit show, “Good Problem,” today, according to Deadline.

The Grown-ish update means given the success of season 2 and the strong ratings of season 3 premiere, which was released Thursday night.

In fact, Grown-ish was ranked as the live comedy act of the year by cable among women 18-34 and women ages 12-34.

While we’re hyped about a whole new era, let’s not forget about what’s ahead of the present. In season 3, the gang returns as “confident, eager and skilled high-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus house, ready to go take the school year in. They quickly realize that they are mistaken about the frustration of aging, with life problems coming to them, including student loans, work / life balance and, of course, messy breakups. “

Not to mention, there was a whole surprise at that premiere (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you.)

Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by “Black-ish” creators Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. Windy Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Stay here for all the tea!

Likes0 Likes0